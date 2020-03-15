CUMBERLAND — Despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent move to ban large gatherings, some revelers still decided to test out the luck of the Irish on Saturday.
The annual Hooley Pub Crawl was held downtown as usual, but because of Hogan’s announcement earlier in the week, officials announced on Friday that the city would not allow open containers downtown for the day, as has been the custom in the past. The open container law exception, in years past, had allowed patrons of the annual St. Patrick’s Day event to move from bar to bar with a drink in hand, fostering the feel of a big celebration throughout downtown Cumberland.
Although folks weren’t able to drink outdoors, bars and restaurants were able to open as usual, though establishments capable of hosting more than 250 people were asked to keep an eye out and make sure they weren’t accidentally admitting too many. People may not have turned out in the same numbers as in years past — when the threat of transmission of a pandemic wasn’t looming like the rain clouds that rolled through Cumberland in the late afternoon — but they still came out for an afternoon of green beer and general revelry.
Daniel Dennis, who works at Niner’s Canal Pub around the corner from the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall, was manning the door on Saturday afternoon, checking identifications as a bright green handkerchief dangled from his back pocket. They’d opened at 1 p.m., Dennis told a reporter around 2:30, and he’d so far seen about 30 to 40 people come through the doors. Dennis said he expected that the revocation of the open container exception would dampen the turnout a little bit but he doubted the day would be a total wash.
“Overall, I don’t think it will be much of an issue,” Dennis said.
At the bar, Dennis said, he and his coworkers had taken measures to make sure patrons could come together in a relatively healthy and safe environment. They’d done heavy sanitizing before opening up for the day’s festivities, he noted, and pointed out a pair of plastic gloves in his pockets. He did, however, note that those measures could only go so far the longer the day went on.
“Not to sound disgusting but ... at a certain point, after enough drinks, the last thing on peoples’ minds is going to be washing their hands and not touching their faces,” Dennis said.
Inside, a couple of dozen partygoers milled about, drinks in hand, clad in all-green outfits with festive touches like tutus and light-up shamrock necklaces. So-called “social distancing,” the practice of keeping a distance of several feet from one another, seemed to be more of a suggestion than anything else.
“Long-term, yes. Short term, no,” said city resident Alek Detrick when asked if he was concerned about COVID-19 while standing at the bar. “Obviously, I’m out today.”
As a diabetic, Detrick explained, should he happen to catch the disease he is at a higher risk than the general population, citing a study from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. However, Detrick said, he felt the best approach would be one that balanced preparation and accurate information without painting an unnecessarily grim scenario.
“They’re making it seem like we’re further down the path of destruction than we are,” Detrick said.
Detrick’s friend Tony Montreal of Bedford, Pennsylvania, agreed that perhaps the current state of affairs had been negatively exaggerated. He noted the “trickle-down effect” of sports organizations postponing their seasons earlier this week, beginning with the NBA and culminating with the MLB and, most recently, NASCAR.
“That was way too far, I thought,” Montreal said, adding that “People don’t need to be buying months worth of toilet paper.”
