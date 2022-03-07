CUMBERLAND — The Hooley Pub Crawl will return downtown Saturday and, for the first time since 2019, will include open container privileges.
The crawl was held last year, but not on the same scale as in years past. The last one sanctioned by the Downtown Development Commission, held in 2020, came just days before COVID-19 related closures and lockdown orders were first implemented and was held without the open container permit normally granted by the city in the interest of public health.
This year, 19 Cumberland businesses will participate, DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said. The area where open containers will be permitted is much wider than the one revelers enjoyed on New Year's Eve, Kelleher said, and stretches to include Corner Tavern on Centre Street, American Legion Post 13 on Harrison Street and the Cumberland Outdoor Club on Thomas Street.
"It's a bigger area than we'd normally have for something like this," Kelleher said. "These folks participate, and we wanted to be able to include them so that it encourages people to go over to their places."
The event officially begins around noon, and the participating businesses will offer different specials and entertainment throughout the day. Certain streets will be closed, including Pershing Street, and the Merchant's Alley parking lot will also be closed to accommodate pub-goers, Kelleher said.
"I think people are ready to get back out," Kelleher said. "I think people are getting spring fever a little bit, and this is a nice way to kick off some events that we hope to have downtown again, or some new events coming up for the spring and summer before construction (on the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall) starts."
The staff at Mezzos on Centre Street have been preparing for what they hope will be a busy Saturday, owner Dan Bowser said. The three-level bar and restaurant will have live music starting at 3 p.m., but the basement area will be reserved for patrons who prefer a quieter environment to have a drink. A DJ will set up on the third floor at 5 p.m.
It's hard to predict what sort of crowd the restaurant will get on the day of the Crawl, Bowser said, but the staff has been hard at work to ensure a fun, safe day for those who stop in. He's hopeful that having an ample amount of space in the restaurant will encourage people to come out comfortably.
One benefit of the Hooley Pub Crawl, Bowser said, is that the amount of money taken in that day helps fund donations the restaurant makes throughout the year.
"It helps us do a lot of different things," Bowser said, citing examples like donating to the city fireworks display on New Year's Eve. "We can do a lot of good with the proceeds for that day."
