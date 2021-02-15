CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has revised its visitation policy to allow one dedicated primary patient support person on-site for a patient within designated hours and and one alternate to be assigned.
A support person and the alternate are considered an essential part of the care team to help inpatients manage and communicate about their care. Full support person guidelines and regulations can be found at www.UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
Restrictions that were set in place in mid-November were eased in conjunction with Maryland Department of Health orders that were issued to allow visitation to resume at hospitals and nursing homes.
