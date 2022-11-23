KEYSER, W.Va. — The first of WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital’s in-school clinics, located at Keyser Primary School, aims to be an easy access point for student and staff medical care, hospital and school officials say.
The clinic opened Nov. 2 after the Mineral County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the hospital for its operation earlier this year. Sue Wells, the hospital’s senior director of clinical operations, said the clinic’s opening represents “just the beginning of what we plan to offer to the students of Mineral County.”
The hospital plans to establish clinics in other county schools. Frankfort Elementary School, which is slated to open for the 2023-2024 school year, is being built with space dedicated specifically to the clinic.
At the KPS clinic, students will be seen and treated by hospital nurse practitioners Marie Del Signore and Caitlin Nelson, according to a release.
Students and teachers will both be able to visit the clinic during school days. The clinic offers preventive care, physicals and well visits among its services. Sick visits and referrals will be offered as needed.
“Being able to provide these additional health care services to students and teachers of Mineral County is a great way to provide better access to health care services and also to improve health outcomes in our community,” said hospital President and CEO Mark Boucot. “These clinics are a good example of how PVH can provide quality health care services in the schools and make it more convenient for parents.”
“We appreciate the willingness of Potomac Valley Hospital to work with us on this new endeavor,” said county Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft. “We’re proud of this partnership and excited to provide a school-based health center for our students. We’re very fortunate in our community to have agencies working together to provide the best resources for our children.”
