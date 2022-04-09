CUMBERLAND- An upcoming virtual course for caregivers of folks with conditions affecting memory provides not just education but community and connection for its participants, one of its facilitators says.
Beginning April 21, UPMC Western Maryland will host the seven-week class for the second time. Brittany Friend, a health promotion specialist with the hospital, said the first course recently concluded. They had four people complete the class the first time, Friend said, and can accommodate up to 12.
The course is geared toward those who care for loved ones affected by Alzheimer's, traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions that impact memory. Such conditions, Friend said, frequently present challenges for the caregiver as well as the impacted individual, and finding a sense of community with other people experiencing something similar can be invaluable.
"It's really great to get a group together, because they're all going through the same things related to caregiving," Friend said. "Their situations might be different. They may be in a different stage of illness, or it may be a different illness that they're facing, but all of the caregivers' stress and their emotions, a lot of times the difficult behaviors that their loved one may be exhibiting, they all kind of share that type of thing."
The classes run for two and a half hours on Thursday mornings. In that time, Friend said, the participants frequently share their own perspectives and experiences, often offering advice that can be applicable for multiple members. Class topics range from self-care for the caregiver to financial and legal issues caregivers may face.
Participants also develop action plans to implement the information learned, Friend said, and caregivers are encouraged to look after themselves as well as their loved ones.
"At the end of the course, we really focus on setting up goals for themselves within the next three to six months that look at their own health," Friend said. "A big part of this is making sure they're taking care of themselves as well."
Many of the original participants, said Friend, reported that they found the suggestion of keeping diaries tracking their loved ones' symptoms particularly useful. The chance to brainstorm with others facing similar issues was also helpful.
"Sometimes when you're in that situation, it's really hard to think about a solution because it's such an emotionally charged time," Friend said. "... Now they have some other tools to try and deal with it and find a solution."
Even if their loved ones' conditions are different, Friend said, connecting with someone who can relate offers relief and camaraderie.
"To be able to have this course that not only helped them to deal with each one of these things, but also gives them a network of supportive people is really, really important," Friend said. "This gets really emotional and we tell them at the beginning, 'This is OK, it's a safe space.' I think that's the great thing about this: it creates a safe space for them that they might not have, and gives them an outlet to be able to bring their emotions to the table without judgment, but then also to learn different tools and skills about how to deal with any of the stress that they're facing."
"To actually have somebody really look you in the eye and say 'I really truly do know what you're going through' is huge," Friend said.
To register or learn more, call 240-964-8424.
