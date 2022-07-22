CUMBERLAND, Md. — If you want to relax by the pool at Constitution Park this weekend, you'd do well to come early.
A heat wave that's expected to impact the Eastern Seaboard this weekend won't spare the region, Accuweather meteorologist Paul Walker said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s locally, he said, but the combination of high heat and humidity will make it feel more like 105 on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's probably the hottest stretch that we've had for this summer so far," Walker said. "It's going to be in the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. Nights are probably going to be pretty warm, too — it probably won't get below 70 on Saturday night."
The high temperature and humidity can be attributed to a combination of a front moving in from the northwest and warm winds from the southwest. Temperatures will cool slightly on Monday, Walker said, when they're expected to dip to the 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm is also possible then, he noted.
Average high temperatures in Cumberland this time of year tend to stick around 86-87 degrees, said Walker.
Walker said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the high temperatures come with a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.
When temperatures spike, Constitution Park pool manager Amy Nazelrod said Thursday, so do crowd sizes at the pool.
"The hotter it is, the more patrons that we get daily," Nazelrod said.
On Wednesday, Nazelrod said, there were 272 patrons. This weekend, they're anticipating crowds in the mid-300s. The water temperature should be in the low 80s, she said — cool in comparison to the forecasted highs.
Most folks come between noon and 3 p.m., Nazelrod said. The pool is open from 12-7 p.m. in July. Admission fees are also half price after 5 p.m., she noted.
Nazelrod said when it's that hot out, they plan accordingly and have all four lifeguard chairs occupied, as well as others patrolling on foot. They also encourage staff to stay hydrated, make announcements reminding pool patrons to do the same.
"I think it's going to be a fun weekend here at the pool," Nazelrod said. "The more people there are, the quicker the day goes."
Beating the heat
Dr. Rameen Shafiei, UPMC Western Maryland's Director of Emergency Medicine, said the hospital's emergency room tends to see more patients for heat stroke and heat exhaustion in this sort of weather, but there are steps that folks can take to prevent a trip to the ER.
"One of the first recommendations we always have for patients is if you're feeling thirsty, you're already behind the curve. You already need to step back," Shafiei said. "You need to find shade or a cool room and start drinking water, because if you're feeling thirsty, your body's already started the chain reaction that could lead to worsening symptoms."
Shafiei advised hydrating ahead of venturing outdoors, and making sure to keep up with it during any outdoor activity. Elderly folks, pregnant people and those with conditions that make them sensitive to heat would do well to avoid the outdoors altogether when temperatures are at their highest, he said.
To alleviate the effects of heat, people can also place cool wash cloths and ice packs on their foreheads, chest, groin and underarms to cool down. Pointing a fan at oneself is also helpful, Shafiei said, as it helps the heat dissipate quickly from the skin.
Even otherwise healthy folks should be cautious in the sort of weather forecasted for this weekend, Shafiei said, as its negative impact can sneak up more quickly than one might expect.
"It's a totally different beast that you're not used to and not prepared for," Shafiei said. "We're a temperate species in the Northeast. We didn't grow up near the equator, so our bodies aren't adapted to to this kind of heat, as much as we'd like to maybe think we are, even if you're in really good shape."
Dr. Shafiei said folks should seek medical attention if they've stopped sweating, or if they are hallucinating or having seizures. Other signs of impending heat stroke and exhaustion include nausea and vomiting, as well as muscle cramps and headaches. A body temperature above 104 degrees indicates heat stroke, he said, "and if the temperature outside is 105, it doesn't take long to get there."
"Even young, healthy individuals can be caught off guard if they're not adequately hydrated and doing the right things to protect themselves from the sun," said Shafiei.
