FROSTBURG — The House and Garden Club of Frostburg is not your regular little old lady organization.
The club, best known for the summer baskets that line the blocks near downtown, is often thought of as a seasonal organization. However, that assumption is wrong.
“The Frostburg Garden Club has been a contributor to the success of Frostburg for the last 65 years or so,” said President Kit Pepper, who has been a member for four years.
Indeed, the club helped to get the Frostburg Public Library off the ground in July 1955 with a $500 donation and has been doing good deeds around town ever since.
“We really see ourselves as a service organization,” said Karen Bambacus, a Frostburg State University retiree and wife of former Maryland Sen. John Bambacus, who has been a member of the club for four decades and serves as treasurer. “While we do outreach with the club through planting flowers, we do behind the scenes stuff all the time,” she said.
In addition to beautification projects, the club donates regularly to local food pantry, Toys for Happiness and other organizations.
Then, in September 2019, the group really stepped up its game.
“While the baskets are fabulous,” said Pepper, “we wanted to find a way to generate funds for bigger beautification projects.”
Thus, the group opened a thrift store on Main Street. The goal, to raise a significant chunk of cash for a new project, was exceeded.
“Our shop was an attraction,” said Pepper. “People came to town just to come to our shop. In the four months that we operated, we were an added benefit to Frostburg and promoted the town as a destination.”
However, the location next to the Tall Door Gallery was a temporary spot. “We closed right before Christmas with the intention of finding a permanent spot and we’ve been asking around since January,” said Pepper.
However, the group has been unsuccessful. “In a community with so many open storefronts, it’s been a surprise to have so much trouble,” Bambacus said.
And, much like the rest of Main Street America, COVID-19 presented new problems and opportunities for the group. “In what I like to call the ‘COVID Purge,’ we started accepting contactless donations thinking we’d have a shop again soon enough,” said Pepper, “but now have two times the inventory that we had when we closed our first location and still no place to go.”
The Garden Club didn’t spend the entire quarantine looking for a new storefront, though. Instead, the group felt compelled to find new ways to contribute to their community.
Linda Berry, a former educator and member of the club for the last 25 years, said the ladies got to sewing. “No one could find face masks early in the pandemic and we wanted to feel like we were helping,” Berry said. Thus, the group organized a full-scale mask production operation and since March have sewn over 14,000 cloth face masks.
“At first we were sending them to the hardest hit places,” said Pepper, who would often stay awake until the wee hours of the morning working on masks. “We were shipping to hospitals by word-of-mouth.” If a hospital employee contacted the club, they quickly mobilized to fill the order, and paid for the overnight shipping out of pocket sometimes. “I was getting texts at 2 a.m. from doctors saying that their ER was the most colorful they had ever seen,” she said. The group sent masks to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and locally to John’s Hopkins and UPMC Western Maryland.
The group did research to determine the right measurements and sizes that would work for mass consumption, and then they put their work online.
“We started a website with a tutorial,” said Bambacus. “We wanted to help people in other places make masks for their communities, too.” Since March 31, the Frostburg Garden Club mask tutorial website has had over 1,200 visitors in 31 countries and 45 states. “We helped to start mask-making clubs in Portland and Florida with our tutorial,” Pepper said.
Now that PPE is easier to locate, the mask-making efforts have slowed for the club, though, and they’re turning their attention back to their thrift store.
“We really want to start raising funds for a large project,” said Pepper, “but if we don’t find a storefront within the next month, we are going to start giving up.”
“I joined the Garden Club because I love our town and I want to give back,” Barry said. Pepper, with a smile and a nod in agreement said, “When I first came to Frostburg, the flower baskets on Main Street really stuck with me because I realized that this is a place where people love their town. It’s what helped me make the decision to move here.”
The House and Garden Club of Frostburg can be found online at www.hgcfrostburg.com or by emailing frostburggardenclub@gmail.com.
