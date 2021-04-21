CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel, a Republican who represents Allegany County, has been chosen minority leader in the Maryland House of Delegates.
Buckel is the first county lawmaker to hold the post since J. Glenn Beall in the 1960s.
“I was very pleased and humbled by having the support of such an overwhelming number of my colleagues,” Buckel said.
A ballot among the Republican caucus was held last week. Del. Christopher Adams of the Eastern Shore was elected minority whip. Buckel and Adams ran as a ticket and were elected by a 2-1 margin. They replace Dels. Nic Kipke and Kathy Szeliga, respectively, who stepped down at the end of the 2021 session.
“As minority leader, you will be at the table, so to speak, in all of the big House of Delegates conversations as the Republican spokesperson on a lot of issues. I’m happy to do it and have that voice for Western Maryland,” said Buckel.
The term is one year, however the office holder can continue from year to year as long as a challenger does not emerge, which would necessitate an election.
“We are very unified as Republicans and we are pretty much the majority in Western Maryland,” said Buckel. “In Annapolis we are not. The Democrats are the majority. But we are unified and we are looking forward to doing the best we can to represent the folks we are sent down there to speak for.
“We are looking forward to the 2022 session. Some of the stuff they come up with is pretty darn far left and it seems pretty far out of step with the communities in Maryland. I’m happy to be the leader of the group that will push back against that,” added Buckel.
State Sen. George Edwards (R-Garrett, Allegany, Washington) of Garrett County was minority leader from 2002-2006 when he served in the House of Delegates before he was elected to the Senate.
“Jason will do well,” Edwards said. “He has been getting more and more involved and it’s good for Mountain Maryland. It’s helpful to have some clout. With a Republican as governor, that even makes it a little more important. I have a great relationship with him and I think it’s a positive for our region.”
Buckel said the Western Maryland Delegation was able to secure an additional $250,000 for the $9.7 million Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project, bringing the total raised by the delegation to $750,000. The project will involve replacing aging underground utilities and adding high-speed broadband while reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall.
The delegation, according to Buckel, also secured $2 million for the demolition of the former Allegany High School on Sedgwick Street. Work crews are currently removing asbestos from the building and demolition is expected to begin in the fall. County commissioners are planning to select a developer to turn the area into a subdivision with single family homes.
“My number one priority for the 2022 session is to receive full funding for our delegation’s task forces objectives,” said Buckel. “I think our priority is to push back on efforts to raise taxes, to push back on those in opposition to public safety and any reduction of penalties and being soft on crime. We will push back on that. We will push back on excessive regulation that makes it difficult to locate, grow and thrive in Maryland unless you are sort of in the I-95 corridor.”
Buckel was a 1989 graduate of Bishop Walsh High School. He went to George Mason University and the University of Maryland School of Law. He then practiced in Virginia and Baltimore for several years before returning to Allegany County in 2003 to open his own practice.
“Allegany County will always be my top priority,” said Buckel. “But I will also take on more responsibility in leading and organizing our entire Republican Caucus to represent our positions in the legislature.”
