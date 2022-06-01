KEYSER, W.Va. — The results of the West Virginia House of Delegates District 88 race were unchanged last week following Mineral County's recount of the votes.
Republican Rick Hillenbrand of Romney beat fellow GOP member Keith Funkhouser of New Creek by just four votes — 803 to 799 — in the primary contest to represent the newly-created district, which contains portions of Mineral and Hampshire counties. More than 2,000 total ballots were cast in the race.
Republicans Austin Iman of New Creek and Stephen Smoot of Old Fields also competed. No Democrats ran for the seat.
Mineral County's recount was conducted by hand, Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said during a county commission meeting last week, and resulted in "not one single change from canvass night results." The Mineral County Commission voted accordingly to certify the outcome.
While both candidates had initially asked for a recount there, Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite said Tuesday that Funkhouser withdrew his request prior to Mineral County conducting theirs, and Hillenbrand his following the release of the results in Mineral County.
