CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones visited Cumberland on Tuesday and spent time at Canal Place where projects discussed included a potential new amphitheater and a railroad bridge.
Del. Mike McKay, who was elected to the state Senate earlier this month, and several officials with Allegany County, accompanied Jones on a visit to Canal Place, which is located at the confluence of Wills Creek and the North Branch of the Potomac River. Among the proposals was an amphitheater for the Canal Place festival grounds, and replacement of the aging railroad bridge between West Virginia and Maryland that spans the Potomac River.
“I’m a visual person and that is why I came out,” Jones said. “I think it’s a beautiful city and when talking with some of the folks here they have shown me some of the things that they were looking to do and they seem to make sense. With the cooperation of our federal partners and the state, we can make it happen.”
McKay (R-Allegany, Garrett, Washington), who will begin his term as senator in January, said the projects aren’t a done deal.
“They are in concept,” he said, “but it’s a Canal Place focus. This area was a jewel of (former) Speaker Cas Taylor and there is some unfinished business that needs to be done here. So, Allegany County is looking at how the state might be able to help us with funding.”
Although a price tag for a new amphitheater has not yet been explored, officials with the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad are seeking $3 million to rebuild the railroad bridge.
“The (Maryland Thunder No. 1309) steam engine is our centerpiece of the railroad as far as the visual part of it,” said Wes Heinz, the scenic railroad’s CEO. “It’s proving to be a great attraction for our community. I want to say thank you from our staff for the $1.5 million that we are receiving this next year. We need it to stabilize certain pieces within the railroad. It looks great, but you have to rejuvenate things every 15 to 20 years. We will invest that money in infrastructure and equipment.”
Heinz said the bridge extending from Ridgeley, West Virginia, where the scenic railroad’s workshop and train yard is located, to Cumberland is a key access point.
“We have been told it needs a rebuild within the next 24 to 36 months,” Heinz said. “So this is something we are going to need to have done. That is why we asked for $3 million to secure funds for the bridge over the Potomac River.”
Jones’ visit started with a meeting with Allegany County officials that included Commissioner Dave Caporale, Commissioner-elect Bill Atkinson and Jason Bennett, the county administrator.
The group took a walk along the Potomac River where a $30 million river park is being planned. If built, the park will include docks for canoes and kayaks, a moderate whitewater course and viewing area and trails.
Jones also met with Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s facilities management team.
‘Loves Western Maryland’
Jones, a Democrat, was asked her thoughts on a criticism that sometimes the voices of Western Maryland residents are not heard in Annapolis.
“They have good leadership in the Senate and the House ... I wasn’t aware of that,” Jones said. “That is one of the reasons I was invited today. We want to try to go forward and make some amends for some of the things that weren’t able to get done.”
“It is much appreciated when the speaker comes,” McKay said. “At the end of the day it’s all about what is good for the citizens and that is why it is historic to have the speaker here. She loves Allegany County. Her commitment runs much deeper. She’s been here before under the radar. She wants to make it a priority that the speaker of the House is concerned about all of the state of Maryland and loves Western Maryland.”
“I’ve been in (McKay’s) home. He’s been in my district,” Jones said. “We just look at it that we are legislators that want to be positive for the people that live in our respective districts.”
McKay said the lawmakers make efforts to not battle as Republicans against Democrats. “We see each other as colleagues working together for the same goal and the betterment of the people of Maryland,” he said.
