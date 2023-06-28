FROSTBURG — A new manufacturing business would be a great asset for the community, but where would the workers live?
How can the area build new houses without land?
Tourism brings money to the region, but what happens when it leads local apartment owners to replace long-term tenants with Airbnb customers?
Those questions were part of the discussion at a regional housing forum hosted by The Greater Cumberland Committee and Frostburg State University at FSU Wednesday.
“Across the country, you’re seeing a housing shortage,” said Andy Bauer, vice president and regional executive for the Baltimore branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Bauer, keynote speaker at the event, talked of significantly low housing inventory with rising costs that have outpaced income gains for many folks, including those shopping for real estate in Western Maryland.
Affordability has deteriorated, he said of extremely high housing costs and few available starter homes.
The historic housing shortage impacts potential buyers as well as renters.
The underlying cause of the problem is a lack of new housing construction that dates to the 2010s, combined with increasing costs for materials, labor, land and financing, Bauer said.
From January 2018 to March 2023 construction costs rose 47%, he said.
Housing demand, especially in rural areas, was further exacerbated by the pandemic when many folks sought more space from which to work remotely, Bauer said.
“Everything is shifting the wrong direction,” he said of the housing crisis. “It’s really hit hard over the last five years.”
While the problem won’t be easy to solve, community leaders could improve regulatory practices such as permitting processes, timelines and fees to build new and refurbish existing properties.
“Making land available is huge,” Bauer said and talked of ways that can happen.
Zoning laws could be changed to accommodate greater housing density, many abandoned structures could be converted for residential dwelling use, and dilapidated structures could be demolished and replaced with new construction.
Greater allowance for modular housing “solves a lot of problems,” Bauer said.
National, state and local leaders must think of housing as economic development strategy and consider ways to increase funding and homebuyer assistance, he said.
The forum, moderated by FSU’s College of Business Associate Professor of Economics Suzanne McCoskey, also included two panels of local stakeholders who spoke of housing challenges and possible solutions in their communities.
Garrett County has experienced a major increase in Airbnb property owners who can make a lot more money selling to tourism than long-term renters, said Ryan Kitzmiller of the Garrett County Housing Alliance.
Matt Miller, executive director and president of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said the housing crisis has been “severely affecting” area employers.
“You really have to get creative in markets like ours,” Miller said.
Cumberland officials incorporated within a downtown renovation project incentives for building owners to create market-rate rental housing units above ground-floor businesses, he said of offering connection to water lines for sprinkler systems.
Additionally, roughly 200 residential units, including townhouses and apartments, are expected to be built on the former Memorial Hospital site in South Cumberland.
A 10-year tax rebate, which involves the city and county, was negotiated for the developer as part of that deal.
It’s unclear, however, what apartments will cost to rent in the downtown buildings and at the former Memorial site.
Brien O’Toole, chief of housing production for the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development, talked of a plan to be crafted in the next six months.
It will address real estate developers and the need to produce housing, he said.
“We need to hear from people,” O’Toole said.
