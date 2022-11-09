KEYSER, W.Va. — Incumbent Republican Del. Gary Howell appears to have retained his seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said about 90 of more than 100 absentee ballots requested were returned to her office as of Election Day, and more than 1,400 residents took part in early voting. More than 8,000 ballots were cast in total.
Howell won nearly 70% of the ballots cast for District 87 in Mineral County, or 3,425 votes. Democrat challenger Dave Boden received roughly 1,500 votes.
Most local Mineral County races were unopposed.
Ellifritz and Circuit Clerk Krista Dixon, both of whom are incumbent Republicans, had no challengers in the primary or general races. Similarly, Republican Charles “Dutch” Staggs ran alone to replace Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter on the Mineral County Commission. After a decade in office, Lechliter decided not to seek it again.
In the state Senate District 14 race, Republican Jay Taylor of Grafton faced Democrat Amanda Jo Pitzer of Thornton and won 80% of Mineral County votes. The district includes Barbour, Hardy, Preston, Taylor and Tucker counties and parts of Mineral, Grant and Monongalia.
Republican Rick Hillenbrand of Romney ran unopposed for the House of Delegates District 88 seat, representing parts of Mineral and Hampshire counties.
U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney who won reelection in the state’s 2nd Congressional District won 79% of votes in Mineral County.
Four constitutional amendments were up for voters to consider, and Mineral Countians were mostly against them all.
Amendment 1 asked citizens to vote for or against clarifying that legislative impeachment measures aren’t subject to judicial oversight, and 53% of residents voted against it.
Amendment 2, titled the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, asked voters to vote for or against giving the Legislature the ability to amend the constitution to abolish the state’s personal property taxes on motor vehicles and business equipment and inventory. Nearly 53% of residents voted against it.
Amendment 3 asked voters to vote for or against the incorporation of churches and religious denominations failed — 52% of county voters opposed it.
Amendment 4 sought to give the Legislature approval over state Board of Education policies, and 53% of county voters opposed it.
