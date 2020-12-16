CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral) has been selected as the House of Delegates’ speaker pro tempore for the upcoming legislative session.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) announced Howell’s appointment Monday in a news release.
Howell succeeds former Del. Daryl Cowles (R-Morgan). The speaker pro tempore presides over the floor sessions if the speaker is not available.
“Since he was first elected in 2010, Gary has built a reputation of being a strong voice for conservative values in the Legislature,” said Hanshaw in the release. “He’s shown that he’s willing to embrace innovative ideas to improve our state and benefit all West Virginians.”
Hanshaw noted that in his role as the Government Organization committee chairman, Howell “held agency bureaucrats’ feet to the fire to get them to better serve citizens, reformed the state’s vehicle fleet so that taxpayers can actually know how many vehicles this state owns, and led initiatives to reform our occupational licensing boards to make it easier for people to get jobs in this state.”
“As speaker pro tempore, he’ll be able to continue pushing innovative ideas to make West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Hanshaw said.
Howell is the first official from Mineral County to hold the role, he said Wednesday.
In speaking with Hanshaw about the role, Howell said, the speaker expressed confidence in Howell’s business acumen and his potential to help bring more job creators and investment to West Virginia.
Using Mylan’s recent announcement that it would close its Morgantown facility in July as an example, Howell said he will focus in part on analyzing strengths and weaknesses in the state’s approach to attracting and retaining job creators.
“[Hanshaw] said ‘Let’s first of all start looking into it to find out why they’re leaving,’” Howell said. “Is it something in West Virginia state code? Is it some requirement that we do that other states don’t that makes it makes sense for them to close this operation and not someone somewhere else? So we’re just now getting into that.”
The speaker pro tempore role is more broad than his previous role as chairman of the Government Organization committee, Howell said, and will allow him to work more directly with delegates across the various bodies within the legislature itself.
“Essentially, we’ll look at some of the best practices of other states,” Howell said. “We’ll look at what roadblocks have they removed to make it easier for job creators to move there. Do we have that same roadblock? And if so, what do we need to do to get rid of it?”
Taxes like the state’s inventory and machinery tax, which the legislature took steps to start removing, may serve as an additional hindrance to out-of-state businesses looking for a new home, Howell said. That tax, specifically, is written into the state’s constitution, he noted, so its removal is not as simple as just changing a law.
There’s also the issue of making up the revenue that would be lost, Howell said. Raising property taxes is “off the table,” he said, but the revenue to the counties still needs to be replaced somehow.
“There are some things we can do in the state,” Howell said. “Either replace the revenue or take away part of the expenses. To give you an example, the counties take care of the regional jail bills. Maybe we look at the state taking on those bills. That way it’s no longer a burden on the county, we don’t have to replace that revenue because they’re no longer required to pay those bills, and the state’s now paying. That’s an alternative to providing additional revenue to the county. But we do know that that is one of the things that’s keeping some business out of the state is that inventory and equipment tax.”
While he anticipates working on some special projects throughout the session, Howell said, he isn’t certain what those are yet. Similarly, Howell said, the details of much of the legislation he intends to introduce is still being ironed out.
Howell also touched on the effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have.
In light of health and safety concerns, Howell said, he and his fellow members of the Mineral County delegation won’t be hosting the public meetings that they normally hold prior to the legislative session’s start. Constituents are instead encouraged to reach out to them by email or phone to present their ideas and concerns, Howell said.
While in session in Charleston, Howell said, the state’s elected leaders will likely meet virtually from their own offices in the interest of safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.