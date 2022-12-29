CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When the new legislative session begins in 2023, Del. Gary Howell will have a new assignment.
Howell, a Republican who represents Mineral County, has served for the past two years as speaker pro tempore of the House of Delegates. However, this year, Howell said he has been selected by Speaker Roger Hanshaw to lead a newly-created House economic development committee.
Howell’s reassignment was one of several recently reported by WV MetroNews, although Hanshaw has yet to publicly announce the appointments himself.
In the past, Howell has served as head of a House select committee on tourism and economic diversification, and as House chair for a joint interim commission on economic development. Ahead of the pending session, Howell said, Hanshaw approached him about leading the new committee.
The committee is a major one “on par with the judiciary or finance (committees),” Howell said.
Howell said the new committee will be tasked with “meeting with the big players” in terms of businesses both currently located within West Virginia and ones the state hopes to attract. Ultimately, Howell said, they are aiming for “more competition with states like Texas and Tennessee.”
“What can they offer that we don’t? What roadblocks does West Virginia have in the way?,” Howell said. “I look to remove those roadblocks to make it easier to create jobs in the state of West Virginia.”
Howell said he is optimistic that the committee will lead to “rewards for the people of West Virginia.”
“It’s amazing the amount of companies that are now looking at West Virginia,” Howell said, using steel manufacturer Nucor’s decision to build a plant in Mason County earlier this year as an example.
“They’ll be online in about two years and will start production,” Howell said. “Their customers will tend to locate near them, because steel is so heavy to ship. They’ll want a short shipping distance that reduces the cost to ship out finished products, so we’re expecting probably another 1,000 jobs to be created around that.”
The committee’s other priorities, Howell said, will include examining the state’s business and occupancy tax with the West Virginia Municipal League to see how it can be altered to be more amenable to businesses without harming the bottom line for the state’s towns and cities, as well as the possibility of auctioning off land donated to the state for use by interested entities.
Howell said he also plans for the committee to engage during session with businesses that have had success in West Virginia to learn what’s helped them, as well as some that are established outside of the state about what would attract them to relocate.
“The more companies that locate here, the more jobs there are,” Howell said.
Howell said he was “humbled” by Hanshaw selecting him for the role.
“I’m always humbled when the Speaker and others around me think that I’m worthy to do something like this,” Howell said. “It’s something that I have a passion for. ... To me, it’s just humbling when other people see the hard work that you’ve been doing and want to reward you for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.