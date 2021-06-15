ACCIDENT — Before Frederick Douglas recorded an out in the state quarterfinals Monday, Northern batted around twice to amass a 15-0 lead.
By the time the inning was over, the Huskies’ offense did enough damage to plate 20 runs. The seventh-seeded Mighty Ducks didn’t record a hit themselves and they couldn’t get anybody out, as No. 2 Northern raced to a 22-0 win in three innings.
“I thought our kids did a good job adjusting,” Huskies head coach Phil Carr said. “First kid was throwing a lot of off-speed, but our kids made a nice adjustment. They only walked four batters, I thought our kids barreled it up pretty good.
“We had 12 extra base hits, they hit the ball in the gaps, one over the fence. Our kids were ready to play today.”
A strong thunderstorm ushered in the bottom of the third causing a lightning delay, but with rain persisting, the two squads mutually agreed to make the game a final in lieu of coming back today to finish it.
Northern’s massive opening frame was the stuff of legends.
Zach Hallenbeck crushed a grand slam and an RBI triple for five first-inning RBIs. Isaac Bittinger tallied a double and a pair of two-run singles.
Chance Ritchey roped an RBI double and a two-run single; Landon Broadwater plated two on a double; Jamison Warnick hit an RBI single and a two-run double; and Mason Brenneman scored a run on a three-bagger.
And that was just in the first inning.
Northern emptied the bench in the second, as pinch hitters Easton Rhoten, Myles Uphold and Ethan Sebold doubled. Uphold’s drove in a run.
On the mound, Brenneman struck out four and walked one in two no-hit innings. Sebold, a sophomore, struck out the side in his inning of work.
“Mason on the mound did what we wanted him to do,” Carr said. “Got him out of the game, so we have all of our pitchers available for Wednesday.”
Northern’s state tournament run continues against Catoctin in the Final Four at Garrett College tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Catoctin won 3-1 over Patterson Mill in its quarterfinal matchup. A Huskies victory would send them to the state title game for the first time since 2007, when they finished as runner-up to Colonel Richardson.
“Catoctin was the preseason No. 1 pick in the state,” Carr said. “With COVID they had to stay in their county, so they had to play a lot of bigger schools and good baseball schools (in Frederick County).
“They’re very good, a lot of good pitching we’ve heard in our scouting reports. Very well-coached team, we’ve played them a couple times in the playoffs. We expect them to play really good fundamentally.
“We’re swinging the bat well, and we’re going to have to Wednesday to get to the state championship.”
