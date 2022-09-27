FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — An online letter aimed to protect the Wild Youghiogheny River in Garrett County from proposed development gained more than 270 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.
The document followed a Monday evening meeting, labeled “Defend the Yough” on social media, that was held at the Water Street Cafe, accessible via an online video platform and drew more than 80 participants.
At issue is the impact of a proposed trail in the Wild section of the Youghiogheny River.
Senate Bill 291, signed earlier this year by Gov. Larry Hogan, included a $700,000 grant to the Garrett County Board of Commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million, which was modified from an earlier $1 million listing, for the Youghiogheny River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendall trail in Garrett County.
The meeting
Monday’s community meeting was organized by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder, who works for the nonprofit Pennsylvania-based Mountain Watershed Association, which opposes the proposed trails.
“We did make this open to everyone,” Harder said of the meeting and highlighted the importance of healthy communication and public engagement.
Steve Storck, who owns land in the Youghiogheny Wild River Corridor and has worked in the outdoor recreation industry across the country for more than 30 years, provided a review of historical factors that impact the river, including the 1968 Scenic and Wild Rivers Act, 1976 Scenic and Wild Yough, 1996 Management Plan, as well as the Code of Maryland Regulations.
He talked of a 2014 letter from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary at that time, which outlined numerous reasons to reject trail development in the Wild Yough.
“Almost the exact same thing was funded,” Storck said of the money allocated earlier this year for trail development.
Several folks commented at the meeting, including John Bambacus, a former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, who said he and many local leaders were “surprised” to learn of funding for the proposed trail.
Local resident Walter Augustine, who has experience as a paramedic and rescue team member, said he was concerned developed trails in the Wild corridor would attract more people that end up needing rescue assistance.
“We don’t have the infrastructure in this town for that,” he said.
Additionally, the added trash and noise to the area would be “ridiculous,” he said.
“There’s beauty in this area (that) we’re losing,” Augustine said.
Some folks said they support public access to the corridor.
Jess Whittemore of Friendsville said “the trail exists right now,” adding that the path is primitive.
The letter
The letter campaign, titled “Keep the Upper Yough Wild” and posted on Action Network, describes the funding measure as part of the state’s capital budget to support construction of a high development trail in the Youghiogheny Wild River Scenic Corridor.
It is addressed to Maryland officials, including Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio
“This seven-mile trail would include two (400-feet) suspension bridges over the Wild Youghiogheny, numerous bridges over side tributaries, and raised trail bed sections in emergent wetlands and seep areas,” the letter states. “The trail would require removal of over 200,000 square feet of trees and other native plants disturbing sensitive habitats of 13 state listed endangered or threatened species.”
The existing primitive footpath “and its rugged natural surface” would be replaced with a six- to eight-feet gravel trail designed for high volumes of pedestrian and bicycle use, it states.
“This trail would significantly change the wild character of the Youghiogheny River corridor which is protected under the Maryland Scenic and Wild Rivers Act as Maryland’s only wild-designated river,” the letter states.
It asks for folks to “reject the concept, location, and design of this funded trail and call upon (Hogan and DNR) to cease and desist all actions being undertaken to facilitate or commit to its construction.”
On Tuesday, Harder said he expects the letter to remain open for signatures online for roughly a week before it is formally sent to Hogan’s office.
The growing number of online signatures the letter gained in a relatively short amount of time was “exceeding expectations,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.