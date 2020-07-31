SHORT GAP, W.Va. — UPMC Western Maryland will reopen Hunt Club Urgent Care on Aug. 3.
The facility closed in late January while the hospital pursued a certificate of need required by the state of West Virginia.
The certificate was granted in late April, but because of COVID-19 there had been a decline in urgent care visits. Since early July, urgent care volumes have picked up to the point that Hunt Club will reopen as UPMC Urgent Care.
