CUMBERLAND — The Hunt Club Urgent Care Center in Short Gap, West Virginia, closed in January because it lacked a certificate of need, will reopen next month, UPMC Western Maryland said Friday.
In a news release, UPMC said the timeline hasn’t been finalized, but a certificate recently filed with the West Virginia Health Care Authority faced no opposition.
“I am thrilled that UPMC Western Maryland will be able to resume urgent care services in Mineral County within the next few weeks,” Barry Ronan, UPMC Western Maryland president, said.
UPMC Western Maryland filed the certificate in early March, with officials saying they intended to reopen Hunt Club within 60 days.
Hunt Club had operated under the Western Maryland Health System, which became UPMC Western Maryland in February, for 28 years before the January closing.
The facility first opened five years earlier, and the previous owners were not required to have a certificate of necessity, regulatory mechanisms required by the state.
UPMC Western Maryland said it learned last summer that the certificate did not exist and self-reported to the West Virginia Health Care Authority. An application was filed, but it was opposed by Potomac Valley Hospital/WVU Medicine, according to the release. The application was withdrawn because of the pending integration with UPMC.
While the Hunt Club center was temporarily closed, UPMC Western Maryland encouraged patients to visit the former South Cumberland Urgent Care — now UPMC Western Maryland Advanced Medical Care — on Industrial Boulevard in Cumberland.
“Many of our patients from Short Gap, Ridgeley and Fort Ashby had transitioned their care to UPMC Western Maryland’s Advanced Medical Care in South Cumberland, however, we have heard constantly from many of our patients asking about the reopening of Hunt Club,” Ronan said. “I am pleased that we will be able to again meet their urgent care needs a little closer to home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.