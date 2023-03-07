CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is apparently losing its second major employer in nearly four years.
Hunter Douglas, which at one point employed more than 800 people, is closing, county officials said late Tuesday.
The company, which makes window blinds and coverings, recently laid off dozens of workers. The Cumberland facility is the company’s largest fabric plant.
Officials were expected to meet with company representatives Wednesday morning to discuss plans for employees and local business assets.
“We have already been in contact with the Maryland Department of Labor to arrange a comprehensive fair for any displaced workers, and have initiated conversations with several local businesses in the same manufacturing sector who are actively hiring,” Kati Kenney, Allegany County public information officer, said in an emailed statement. “We anticipate a continued partnership with Western Maryland Works to coordinate workforce training for any displaced workers as well.”
The closure of Hunter Douglas comes on the heels of the closure of Verso’s Luke paper mill, which impacted more than 600 workers when it closed in June 2019.
Efforts to reach company officials were unsuccessful late Tuesday.
