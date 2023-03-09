CUMBERLAND — The decision to close Hunter Douglas in Allegany County was based on product demand and a need to consolidate operations, a company spokesman said.
Allegany County government officials on Tuesday learned of the company's plan to close.
On Wednesday after a meeting with Hunter Douglas officials, Allegany County Administrator Jason Bennett said the company employed 361 people at its Cumberland facility.
In a statement late Wednesday, Bridger Williams, who leads human resources for the company's North America supply chain and operations, said changes were "necessary to properly meet end consumer needs."
Hunter Douglas North America "continually evaluates its business strategy as called for by shifting market demand trends, and it evolves its operations as required to achieve this strategy," he said.
"After careful consideration, Hunter Douglas has decided to close its fabrication facility in Cumberland, MD and consolidate with other out-of-state company-owned facilities," Williams said.
The transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
"We greatly value the contribution of all our employees and sincerely regret the impact this necessary step will have on them," he said. "The decision is in no way a reflection on the performance of any of the dedicated Hunter Douglas employees."
Workers from the Cumberland facility will have access to core services via "a local one-stop career center" that will provide a list of training programs, descriptions and costs, Williams said.
The help will include unemployment insurance, information about local area job openings, resume assistance, and support for job searches, training and referrals.
"As part of this transition, all affected employees have been offered a broad financial and medical benefits package," he said.
"Employees will be eligible to pursue and apply for jobs at other Hunter Douglas locations," Williams said. "Employees will be offered a list of other job opportunities, within Hunter Douglas or at nearby companies."
The workers will also have access to the Hunter Douglas Employee Assistance Program.
The EAP is "an excellent resource to help them through this transition period," he said.
"The EAP has trained professionals who assist in dealing with a variety of confidential personal, emotional, financial and legal issues," Williams said.
Additionally, Hunter Douglas will retain roughly 120 workers from its customer support and credit analyst teams that previously worked at the Cumberland facility, "in a work-from-home format," he said.
Maria Robalino, chief communications and strategic outreach office of the Maryland Department of Labor, via email talked of state resources to help the unemployed workers, which include an online portal to access current job openings, apprenticeship opportunities and labor market information.
"Our business solutions team is working to offer our services and assistance that include rapid response activities and layoff aversion job fairs," she said.
