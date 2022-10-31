CUMBERLAND — Twenty-nine bears were killed on the final two days of Maryland’s six-day season, bringing the tally to 101.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said 14 bears were harvested Friday, including a 427-pound male that was the largest of the season, and 15 were taken Saturday.
Sixty-nine bears were killed in Garrett County, 19 in Allegany, nine in Washington and four in Frederick. Forty male bears and 61 females were killed.
Hunters had 24 hours from the end of Saturday’s hunt to check in bears. A final count was expected to be released Monday.
