CUMBERLAND — Hunters on Wednesday had harvested 102 black bears during Maryland’s 17th annual hunt, which began Monday and ends Friday.
The state made 950 permits available for this year’s hunt, which is being held in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
"The hunt started slow due to the weather but is progressing well considering," Harry Spiker, game mammal section leader for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife & Heritage Service, said via email Thursday. "COVID has had us modify check in procedures to implement social distancing."
The 2018 and 2019 seasons each had 800 permits available.
The goal of the annual hunt is to slow the growth of Maryland’s black bear population.
The bear population continues to expand by 12% annually, Spiker told the Cumberland Times-News earlier this year.
Last year, Spiker said good weather contributed to the hunt’s success, which resulted in 145 bears taken.
In 2018, 135 hunters harvested a bear.
In 2017, 131 bears were harvested in the state's annual hunt.
The record number of bears harvested in Maryland stands at 167 in 2016. That year, the hunt was expanded from Garrett and Allegany to include Washington and Frederick counties.
Over the years, hundreds of black bears have been killed by vehicles on Maryland roads, while others died or had to be euthanized due to severe mange.
Bears in the past have also caused substantial damage to Maryland farm fields and livestock.
Although evidence of a breeding population is confined to the state’s four western counties, DNR each year receives several bear sightings and complaints in central and southern Maryland counties.
