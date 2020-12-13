Hunting the lonely week

It is usually cold, often very.
It is predominately gray, occasionally dimming the sky enough to make street lights think about illuminating, if there were any streetlights.
Sometimes it is even a little lonely.
It is the second week of the rifle season and I love it.
Gone is the bustle of Maryland’s opening weekend of gun season, the season that puts more venison roasts in the oven and more dollars in the kitty of the Wildlife & Heritage Service than any other hunt. In fact, the rifle seasons for ungulates in any state are the reasons wildlife managers still have budgets with which to work. Bird watchers and fall foliage gawkers simply don’t pay their own ways as do those of us who carry centerfire rifles, which are amazingly efficient at the task for which they are intended.
Fortunately, there are no streetlights at the places where I plop my nether parts during the lonely week. These days, those nether parts do not come to rest on stumps or fallen logs and they do not get carried around the sylvan settings by 35-year-old legs as was once the case. It takes me a little longer to wear out Vibram soles now.
No, that derriere now gets placed in a sling seat inside a pop-up ground blind where it resides for hours in the hope that a buck will come by in range of the boom stick, standing perfectly broadside, of course.
It has happened.
I have taken some decent bucks during the final week of gun hunting. There was a heavy 8-point I dropped in 2006 on a Grant County, West Virginia, ridge using my late father’s 30-06. Sometime in the 1990s I tagged a respectable Maryland 8-point in a nasty snowstorm at last light as flakes were flying horizontally. There have been others.
There is a sense of accomplishment that comes from taking a buck during the lonely week, even a small buck. Last-week bucks live on the public lands as well as on the properties of Uncle William or your grandfather. In fact, pressure on the public lands shrinks noticeably during Deer Week 2. Thus, some of those branch-antlered bucks are just a little more likely to investigate what might be a still-receptive doe whose footsteps they hear or presence they detect olfactorily.
Lonely-week hunting is tiring, mentally and physically. An ample amount of dedication and a positive mindset are the hunter’s best friends if he or she is willing to put in the tedious time it takes to attempt the tagging of an antlered animal in such a setting. Good food and drink is important as well.
A long time ago I made myself a hunting rule. Always overdress. Always. You can remove a layer or three of clothing if it gets too warm, but if you aren’t wearing those layers you will probably opt to head home or at least to the truck to turn on the vehicle’s heater if the weather turns gelid.
I don’t take on very many all-day hunts anymore, but I try to make one such hunt per year just as a reminder of the diligence and determination it takes to do so. I don’t need anybody to rock me to sleep at the end of such a day, especially if it ends with an evening deer drag, which, upon occasion, it has.
As I write this column, there are 5.5 days of rifle hunting remaining in Almost Maryland. We don’t get those extra days that people east of some point in Washington County are allocated. When this column is published it will be the final day of the 2020 gun season.
Anymore, I don’t include the closing two days as part of the lonely week. That’s because we are allowed to bag does on those days. The wildlife agency calls those deer antlerless because young bucks without horns make up a portion of the kill. Those days bring more hunters back to the woods, making the forest a little less lonely and a little louder. But, that means deer will be spooked and on the move and it is actually a good time to get a crack at a buck as well as a doe, I mean antlerless deer.
Between my writing of this column and your reading of it, I’ll keep plopping my butt and hoping. Good luck to you … and to me.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
