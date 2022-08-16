HYNDMAN, Pa. — A Florida man suffered serious injuries and a Cumberland woman was reportedly uninjured early Sunday when their vehicle traveled out of control on state Route 96 and struck a house in the 3800 block of Center Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Bedford.
Trooper M. Hoover investigated the 2:29 a.m. crash in which speed and alcohol were apparent factors.
The driver, 21-year-old Aja M. Barnard, of Holiday, Florida, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by the Hyndman Area Rescue Squad for treatment of injuries that were of a life-threatening nature, police said.
A passenger, Denarra R. Middleton, 28, of Cumberland, was not injured, police said.
No injuries were reported in the residence that was struck by a 2010 Ford Fusion that was operated by Barnard when it left the roadway of Route 96 and traveled into the dwelling.
Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash although the passenger was restrained by a lap and shoulder belt.
Police cited the driver for speeding as the investigation continues, pending release and review of medical records.
