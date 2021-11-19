CUMBERLAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested early Friday after he was found in alleged possession of narcotics and controlled dangerous substances during a traffic stop at East Third Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Kyle Andrew Merkel, 31, of Hyndman, was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), in addition to charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following arrest processing, Merkel was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said Merkel was an occupant of a vehicle driven by a person who was not identified. A drug detection dog reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
