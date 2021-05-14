police lights

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 68 in LaVale led to the arrest of a motorist on drug distribution and firearm charges, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle for alleged speeding and reportedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search allegedly led to the discovery of marijuana, a firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency inside the vehicle.

The driver, Garrett Jamison Weaver, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime and related offenses.

Weaver, 21, remained jailed Friday without bond pending appearance in district court for a bail review hearing.

