CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 68 in LaVale led to the arrest of a motorist on drug distribution and firearm charges, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle for alleged speeding and reportedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search allegedly led to the discovery of marijuana, a firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency inside the vehicle.
The driver, Garrett Jamison Weaver, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime and related offenses.
Weaver, 21, remained jailed Friday without bond pending appearance in district court for a bail review hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.