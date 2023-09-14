CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police Crash Team investigators are continuing to determine the cause of Wednesday's predawn tractor-trailer crash near Maryland Avenue that injured the driver and a passenger and impeded eastbound Interstate 68 for several hours.
Police said the 67-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and the driver — a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee — suffered minor injuries at about 6:15 a.m., when the rig traveled out of control, struck an embankment and retaining wall and then rolled onto its side, blocking two lanes of the highway.
Following alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center, Cumberland Fire Department ambulance took the victims to the UPMC Western Maryland.
State Highway Administration personnel assisted with cleanup and off-loading of the rig's cargo. One lane of traffic was maintained through the morning until the wrecked truck was removed from the highway.
