'I felt pulled to do this': Southern High graduate takes job at nursing home

OAKLAND — When most students were quarantined at home and working on online studies, a Southern High School senior went to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a time I need to get out and help the community and not just sit and watch from the distance,” said Haley McCrobie, who works at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. “I felt pulled to do this.”
As of Friday, the Southern Garrett High School graduate began working in the nursing home at the beginning of March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was taking home of the national discourse. McCrobie was in school and in a certified nursing assistant program through Allied Health when she decided to get a job in the home as a hospitality aid.
“We were doing clinicals at the nursing home while I was in the CNA class,” McCrobie said. “Once we got out of school and everything, I thought it would be a good idea to get a job and I thought I could go to the nursing home and see if they needed help.”
When a state of emergency was declared, she was eligible to begin work as a CNA prior to getting her certification. On May 15, she became a certified CNA.
“She took the initiative to apply for a job at the nursing home before we had even gotten finished with the clinical portion of our class because she wanted to gain that experience and become comfortable with the facility where she wanted to work,” said Tammy Tusing, McCrobie’s CNA class instructor. “When the rest of the class was suspended from being allowed to come into the facility because we were considered volunteers and students, the initiative that she took in already being an employee allowed her to go ahead and continue working through the pandemic.”
Soon, McCrobie moved from the responsibilities of a hospitality aid to taking on the full load of being a CNA.
“At first, I was trying to learn the job and we didn’t have a lot of staff, so it was stressful; but now that I’ve been working for a couple of months, I’m comfortable there and it’s a good fit,” she said. “Now, I’ve been full-blown CNA care. I have anywhere between six to 12 residents to myself to take care of.”
Her favorite part of the job is being there and having a good attitude for the residents she cares for, making the best of a difficult situation for the residents and their families by bringing a positive point of view. Although, staying positive can be hard work.
“The other day, I had this lady, and I was taking care of her, and her granddaughter just had a baby,” she said. “The first time she got to see the baby was through the window, so she was upset and crying — that’s the hardest part.”
At Southern, McCrobie was a stalwart softball pitcher and the senior class secretary, wherein she helped to coordinate and organize two major fundraising events — the Little Caesar’s Pizza sale and the Big Bucks Bingo — Tusing said. She didn’t get to see both all the way through, however, as school closures due to COVID-19 caused the pizza sale to be canceled last minute. With the bingo fundraiser, McCrobie and her mother worked all day on a Saturday to see it through.
“That became one of our record-breaking fundraisers for the class of 2020,” Tusing said.
Now that she’s graduated, McCrobie hopes to increase her hours at the home and have a more set work schedule. As for the future, she plans to attend Garrett College for two years before transferring to a bigger university to pursue a nursing degree and a job in the health care field.
“Haley is a go-getter,” Tusing said. “She doesn’t wait for someone to give her an idea, she is always pursuing new ideas and jumping in anywhere that she can.”
