CUMBERLAND — A day after temperatures hit the 60s throughout the region, winter was expected to return in a big way Thursday morning, with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast.
"It will be snow at the outset and then change to freezing rain and then to all rain in the afternoon," said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist at Accuweather in State College, Pennsylvania.
A National Weather Service advisory said up to three-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation was possible, as well as snow and sleet accumulation of less than an inch.
The amount of the ice will be determined by air temperature and the particular surface hit by the frozen participation that was expected to descend on the area between 7 and 9 a.m., Walker said.
Thursday’s high temperature was forecast to be in the low to mid 30s.
The weather service said a prolonged period of freezing rain was possible, which could cause power outages and tree damage.
