CUMBERLAND — Six inches of rain was expected Wednesday in Allegany County and surrounding communities as tropical storm Ida descends on the tri-state.
“It’s coming right up across West Virginia and across the Maryland panhandle. You are in an area that should receive 4-6 inches of rain and as much as 8 inches in isolated spots,” Accuweather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said.
The deluge was expected to cause some flooding and heaviest rainfall was expected Wednesday just before dawn to mid-afternoon.
“Widespread flash flooding with several road closures is expected Wednesday into Thursday morning,” said Chad Merrill, forecaster with the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.
Merrill said the Potomac River at Cumberland and Wills Creek are expected “to experience minor flooding for a few hours as they both peak less than a foot above flood stage between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday,” said Merrill, who formerly worked as a forecaster with television stations in Hagerstown and Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
The heaviest rain was expected Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., when rain could fall at the rate of more than an inch an hour.
National Weather Service observer Tim Thomas in Cumberland said the ground is saturated from rainfall from recent remnants of Hurricane Fred and thunderstorms. The rainfall wiped out a 5-inch, year to date precipitation deficit and exceeded the average August total of 3.17 inches by an inch-and-a-half.
To the west, Garrett County expected 4 to 6 inches of rain throughout the county with greater amounts possible in some isolated areas. Ida also created a slight risk of thunderstorms before it moves out of the region Thursday in its northeasternly track.
Latest National Weather Service information may be found at https://www.weather.gov/lwx/
