CUMBERLAND — Tropical depression Ida is expected to dump at least 4 inches of rain throughout the region and some isolated areas could receive twice that amount, according to Accuweather.
“It’s going to rain for a solid 24 hours for most of the area in the path of the storm,” said meteorologist Bill Deger, an Accuweather forecaster since 2010.
“We are forecasting 4 to 8 inches of rain and leaning toward four inches for most of your area,” said Deger late Monday morning as Ida was positioned in southwestern Mississippi and moving at a speed of 8 mph.
Ida's track was the big question — just as it was recently when Hurricane Fred became a tropical depression and brought much-needed rain to the Western Maryland and the surrounding area.
“Ida will track into the Tennessee Valley and across the Appalachians in West Virginia on Wednesday,” said Chad Merrill, Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack forecaster.
“The hardest hit areas will be the Laurel Highlands and southwest Pennsylvania where 4 to 5 inches of rain is possible,” he said.
Merrill also said Ida was not expected to produce threats of high winds.
"Since the storm's center will pass south and east of Cumberland on Wednesday, fortunately, there is no threat for tornadoes or severe weather locally; that threat will emerge in the southern Shenandoah Valley to I-95 corridor between Philadelphia and Richmond," Merrill said.
Merrill said that rapid rises will occur on rivers and streams, but the rainfall will not be enough to send Wills Creek and the Potomac River over their banks.
Rainfall in August totaled 4.66 inches by Monday, an inch and half above the usual August average, according to National Weather Service observer Tim Thomas in Cumberland.
“We had a five-inch rainfall deficit at the end of July but that was turned around by tropical storm Fred and rainfall from recent thunderstorms,” said Thomas.
The Potomac River reportedly measured Monday at 2.71 feet at Wiley Ford, well below flood stage of stage of 8.15 feet at that location. Wills Creek was recorded at a level of just over two feet at that time. Flood stage there is 10 feet.
"There's a lot of rain in the ground. So you need to pay attention to the forecast, especially if you lie along streams or river because there could be a sudden rise," Thomas said.
All eyes were on Ida late Monday morning after the hurricane spent 16 hours over land before being downgraded officially to a tropical depression at 4 a.m. Monday by the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the region Monday beginning at 2 a.m. Wednesday and continuing for 24 hours.
