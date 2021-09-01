CUMBERLAND — A water rescue and evacuations were conducted by first responders Wednesday after remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped nearly 5 inches of rain in Cumberland and the surrounding areas.
“We have a person hanging off a utility pole at Kings Grove area at Ellerslie that we are rescuing now,” said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
“We are continuing to be ready for any water rescues and we will continue that until the water recedes,” he said.
A rain-swollen Wills Creek forced evacuations in Locust Grove and Ellerslie as officials were expecting the river to crest at least 4 feet above the 10-foot flood stage sometime before midnight.
The Locust Grove Bridge was deemed impassable at 8:30 p.m.
Mount Savage Road (state Route 36) in the Motor City area was closed due to high water and CSX train traffic in the area was halted at 6:50 p.m. as water from Wills Creek approached the roadway.
Flooding conditions forced evacuation of two trailer parks at Cresaptown. Families were being housed at the Cresaptown and Bowling Green fire stations following the evacuations that occurred at about 2 p.m., Bennett said.
“This was a significant storm and we had flooding in areas that never flooded before. At one point there were 18 roadways closed in the county by flooding and debris,” Bennett said.
Despite numerous weather-related emergencies, no injuries were reported by early Wednesday evening.
Downed trees and electrical lines created power outages for several thousand customers in Allegany and Garrett counties and throughout the nearby counties of the Potomac Highlands, according to First Energy.
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said the Dingle/Greene Street area of the city was among the worst hit locations, forcing the closure of the roadway for several hours.
Road closures were reported in Garrett County at Legeer Road, Bittinger Road at Maple Grove, and at 855 Rock Lodge, according to John H. Frank, director of Garrett County Emergency Services.
Water was reported on numerous Garrett County roadways after nearly 3 inches of rain was reported at Oakland and motorists were being urged to use extreme caution.
“I can’t emphasize enough for citizens to be prepared for any emergency and have a safety plan and emergency provisions,” said Frank while urging motorists to not drive in high water.
“If you encounter a flooded roadway, do not drive into it. Turn around, don’t drown,” he said.
Frank also said various dams at Oakland were also checked Wednesday by Maryland Dam Safety inspectors and no issues were found.
State Highway Administration crews responded throughout the day to roads closed by flooding and debris.
“Crews are responding to calls and monitoring roadways throughout the district, Drivers need to use extreme caution when driving,” said SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian.
“We received 4.5 inches of rain as of 2 p.m.,” said Tim Thomas, National Weather Service observer in Cumberland.
The level of the Potomac River at Wiley Ford, West Virginia, was measured at 9.36 feet at that hour, well below the flood stage of 17 feet, according to Thomas.
Those levels were expected to rise and crest by 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Chad Merrill, forecaster with the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.
Throughout the day, the Allegany County 911 emergency center dispatched one call after another for public safety emergencies — as well as a variety of medical calls throughout the county that included several possible COVID-19 patients.
“There isn’t a fire company in the county that was not placed in service today to answer emergency calls from this storm,” Bennett said.
No major accidents or roadway closures were reported by mid-afternoon as bands of rain continued unabated in the Cumberland, Frostburg and LaVale areas and nearby communities.
In nearby Mineral County, West Virginia, 911 dispatchers alerted volunteer fire companies for weather-related emergencies in Ridgeley, Carpendale, Keyser and Short Gap that related to flooding conditions.
“We have certainly had a serious increase in call volume. Dispatch has been handling large numbers or flooded basements, trees down, blocked culverts, etc.,” said Luke McKenzie, Mineral County administrator, who also serves as the director of the county’s emergency services.
“We have been monitoring creek conditions all day and fortunately have not had to call for any voluntary evacuations,” he said.
The National Weather Services issued a flood warning for Wills Creek near Cumberland until Thursday morning.
By late afternoon, water from Wills Creek had surrounded several car dealerships in the Motor City area.
Public schools in Allegany County were closed and school students in Mineral County were released three hours early.
Bishop Walsh School and Calvary Christian Academy and Daycare also closed along with all campuses of Allegany College of Maryland.
