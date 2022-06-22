WESTERNPORT — The identity of the person whose body was recovered Sunday afternoon from the Potomac River at Westernport after being discovered by kayakers has not yet been disclosed.
The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit is in charge of the investigation to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances of the victim’s death.
Potomac fire and rescue volunteers, Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department, Tri-Towns EMS, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Natural Resources Police also responded to the scene.
The body was reportedly recovered in the area of the Upper Potomac River Commission waste treatment plant at First and Fourth streets in Westernport.
