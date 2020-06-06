Woman calls for unified prayer
CUMBERLAND — A local woman is asking area residents to take a few minutes Sunday afternoon to pray for the nation to be healed.
Kelly Kirchner, of Living Waters Ministry and a coordinator of the National Day of Prayer, wants people to step outside at 4 p.m. to pray for those who are hurting and for comfort.
“Step out of your home, onto your sidewalk and lift your voice in prayer,” she said Friday. “Now is a time when some things can only be healed by prayer.”
