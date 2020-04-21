City Council convenes today in virtual meeting format
CUMBERLAND — The open meetings of the Cumberland mayor and City Council scheduled for today will be held through a virtual meeting format, which will be viewable through Facebook at Cumberland City Hall Livestream or through the link provided on the city’s website: http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/355/Public-Meetings.
Public comment will be taken at the end of the 6:15 p.m. public meeting.
Citizens wishing to speak must access the meeting through www.zoom.us and use the following sign-in credentials, Meeting ID: 958 7800 1340; Password: 295770.
Citizens will be logged into a waiting room and called upon by the mayor at the appropriate time. Citizens may also contact members of council via email or phone prior to or after meetings with concerns or questions. Agendas for the meetings may be viewed at: http://www.cumberlandmd.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes
Questions regarding this message may be directed to the city clerk’s office at 301-759-6447.
Zoom will be used for Keyser meeting Wednesday
KEYSER, W.Va. — To accommodate social distancing, Keyser’s City Council will conduct Wednesday’s scheduled business meeting virtually.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be hosted over the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Among other items, the council will discuss city elections scheduled for July 28 and the purchase of a fire truck.
The webinar ID is 867 6793 6868.
There are several means of accessing the meeting. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86767936868 to join the meeting online.
To use the iPhone one-tap code, dial +13126266799, 86767936868# or +19292056099, 86767936868#
By telephone, dial any of the following numbers: +1 312 626 6799, +1 929 205 6099, +1 253 215 8782, +1 301 715 8592, +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833.
