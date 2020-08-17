In new building, Wellersburg church returns to former site

WELLERSBURG, Pa. — A church that was struck several times and eventually destroyed by runaway tractor-trailer accidents that plagued the Wellersburg community in recent years has been rebuilt.
“August 12 marked an exciting day for the congregation of the Mount Harmony United Methodist Church as the final addition to the new worship center was completed,” said Associate Pastor Ethel Stevanus, referring to the placement of the bell tower.
On five occasions in a two-year span, runaway rigs descending state Route 160 struck the church. A crash on April 4, 2017, made it unsuitable for use and the congregation moved to the nearby Zion Community Church until March.
Since then, the church has held outside services in Palo Alto prior to moving into its new location.
The original church structure was built in 1850 and had been used continuously for 167 years prior to the demolition of the property located along Main Street.
“The location is not the specific site of the former church building but it is the same tract and land and is clearly visible from the roadway,” Stevanus said.
Ground was broken Sept. 9, 2019. The new Mount Harmony Church building was constructed by Sines Enterprises of Meyersdale and dedicated June 14 in an outside service conducted by Pastor Kenneth Haines.
“Although the new building was completed March 31, 2020, the bell tower had not yet been installed until this week,” Stevanus said.
The tower structure holds the original bell from the former church building. A pulling rope extends into the hallway below so the bell can be rung.
Additional features of the new church include a circular stained glass window at the front of the church made from broken pieces of glass from the original church windows.
“The sanctuary lights were also rescued from the wreckage and are used in the new building. The beautiful woodwork in the new church was crafted by local Amish carpenters,” Stevanus said.
The building consists of a main sanctuary, kitchen, fellowship area and handicap-accessible restrooms.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation imposed a 13-ton weight designation for southbound trucks in an attempt to stop the string of truck crashes. Additional steps to improve highway safety through the community included signage and an expanded truck pull-off area at the top of Wellersburg Mountain.
Tractor-trailers routinely take the Somerset County route leading to Maryland Route 35 at Barrelville and nearby Maryland Route 36.
