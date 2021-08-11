CUMBERLAND — There's a new demand for COVID-19 testing in Allegany County as cases, fueled by the delta variant, continue to rise.
County health officials said Wednesday they've seen a "marked increase" in the number of people seeking free testing at clinics at the Allegany County Fairgrounds and, in response, have transitioned those clinics to a drive-thru format.
The health department on Wednesday reported eight new cases, and have recorded 97 since Aug. 3. By comparison, from June 30-July 30, 42 cases were recorded in the county, according to health department data.
Statewide, 886 new cases were reported Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Health, the 7-day positivity rate was 4.34% and case rate per 100,000 was 12.91. In Allegany County, the positivity rate was 4.94% and case rate was 16.23.
Testing at the fairgrounds is offered without an appointment Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No insurance card is required.
The Allegany County Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations every Wednesday on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered for people age 18 and older.
From 1 to 4 p.m., the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for people age 12 and older.
No appointment is needed, and anyone younger that 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
About 41% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated.
