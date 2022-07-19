CUMBERLAND, Md. — Incumbents Dave Caporale and Creade Brodie Jr. led a field of six Republicans on Tuesday in a primary election race for three open seats on the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Sitting Commissioner Jake Shade did not seek reelection, opting to run for state Senate.
According to partial results, Caporale, who is seeking his second term, received 3,922 votes, and Brodie, who was first elected in 2010, received 3,587 votes in his quest for a fourth term. Running third was Bill Atkinson, who had 2,777 votes.
When results are official, the top three Republican vote getters, as well as the lone Democrat in the race, Anthony M. Joseph, advance to the November general election. Joseph garnered 1,013 votes Tuesday.
Todd Logsdon was running fourth in the Republican race with 2,445 votes, followed by Jonathan M. Dayton with 1,692 votes and David Alan Robison with 850.
Still in play are mail-in ballots that will be counted starting Thursday; 2,371 had been returned to the county elections office as of Monday.
Orphans' Court
Incumbents Edward C. Crossland and Craig Alexander led the way for three Judge of the Orphans’ Court seats.
Crossland received 3,415 votes, followed by Alexander, who was appointed to the post in January, with 3,410. In third was Penny Walker with 2,681 votes, followed by Mark L. Widmyer with 2,415.
Uncontested
Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Twigg, Sheriff Craig Robertson, State’s Attorney James F. Elliott, Clerk of the Circuit Court Dawne Lindsey and Register of Wills Mary Beth Pirolozzi all were uncontested.
