CUMBERLAND — Unofficial results from Allegany County’s 37 precincts reported on the Maryland State Board of Elections website Tuesday evening indicated incumbents David Bohn and Robert Farrell, and newcomer Lori Lepley, received the most votes for three open seats on the school board.
Total votes in order for those candidates were Bohn, 8,808; Farrell, 8,357; and Lepley, 7,534.
At a recent local candidate forum, Bohn said, “the thing I’d like to see happen is continue on the path that we’ve been on. I think the school board has been in better shape — even considering we’ve just been through COVID — than it’s been in a long time.”
Farrell said “I want to see the students surpass everything that they can do. We’ve just been through COVID and some of the kids, because of not being in classrooms and doing stuff virtually, did not, I think, do as well as they could.”
Lepley said, “I would like to address the learning loss that happened over COVID … We were ahead of the game before COVID. We had our proficiency scores higher than the average Maryland score. I would like to see that continue.”
Linda Widmyer was in fourth place with 6,943 votes, followed by Janet Heavner with 6,256 and Meggin Miller with 4,032.
