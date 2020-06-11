Incumbents sweep Frostburg election

FROSTBURG — Votes for the June 2 Frostburg city election were canvassed Tuesday night, and the incumbent mayor and council will stay on for two more years as all five races were uncontested.
W. Robert Flanigan was reelected as mayor with 935 votes. For comparison, in 2018, Flanigan received 548 votes when he was reelected.
Donny Carter retained his position as commissioner of finance with 954 votes. In 2018, he received 600 votes when he was reelected.
Headed into their second terms, Kevin Grove and Adam Ritchey both retained their respective positions. Grove received 967 votes, whereas he received 472 in 2018 when he unseated Walter P. Mackay to become commissioner of public safety. Ritchey received 937 votes; he received 580 in 2018 when he took over as commissioner of public works.
Nina Forsythe will remain commissioner of water, parks and recreation with 944 votes. In 2018, when Forsythe defeated Jeff Hunter to take over the position, she received 419 votes.
Overall, 1,031 votes were cast out of a potential 4,036 registered voters — approximately 25.5% voter turnout. An overwhelming majority of votes, 93%, were cast by mail. The other 7% came in by ballot box delivery.
The official results will be recorded in the minutes of the June 18 mayor and council meeting, said Elizabeth Stahlman, city administrator.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.