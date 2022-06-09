FROSTBURG — Two incumbent Frostburg commissioners who faced challengers in the city's municipal election are expected to keep their seats, according to preliminary results.
Incumbent Adam Ritchey beat out challenger Will Coburn 657 votes to 507 to retain his seat as Commissioner of Public Works.
In a closer race, incumbent Commissioner of Public Safety Kevin Grove defeated Matt McMorran, securing 638 votes to McMorran's 561.
Three seats were uncontested.
Mayor Robert Flanigan received 926 votes; Commissioner of Water, Parks and Recreation Nina Forsythe earned 1060; and Commissioner of Finance Donny Carter got 993 votes.
The results are unofficial and won't be certified until June 17.
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,223 ballots had been counted, said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city's administrator. The total represented a 20% increase in votes cast during the 2020 municipal election.
This marks the second election in which the city used mail-in voting. Voter turnout has increased in each election.
In 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order allowing municipal governments to adjust the way they conduct their elections.
The mayor and City Council approved a charter amendment on April 16, 2020, for mail ballots to be used. They subsequently agreed to use the mail-in method for the 2022 election as well.
