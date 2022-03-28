HANCOCK — An Indianapolis man was killed early Saturday when his rig traveled off westbound Interstate 68 in the area of the Sandy Mile Road overpass, according to Maryland State Police at Hagerstown.
Harpal Singh, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:09 a.m. crash that occurred in the area of the 77-mile marker.
Preliminary investigation determined the accident occurred when a 2019 Peterbilt truck operated by Singh traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
