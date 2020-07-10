CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant stemming from her indictment this week by the Allegany County grand jury on drug charges, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Jakela Tonice Watkins, 31, remained jailed without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review in circuit court.
Two other indictees remained at large Friday — Alexis Nicol Fisher of Frostburg and Leonard Wayne Metzner of Cumberland.
Twenty local residents were indicted following a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force into distribution and trafficking of firearms from New York to Allegany County.
The indictments included charging Jurebar Otis Thomas, 43, of Cumberland, as a drug kingpin in the alleged trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. He was charged with more than 60 drug-related offenses.
