CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed a project replacing the bridge deck and rehabilitating the superstructure of the state Route 51 (Industrial Boulevard) bridge over Canal Parkway in Cumberland.
The bridge was built in 1965 and was nearing the end of its useful service life, according to SHA.
“MDOT SHA’s work on the MD 51 bridge deck in Cumberland benefits local residents, as well as the business owners and employees who use this bridge every day,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports Jr. “The project also follows through on the commitment from MDOT and Governor Larry Hogan to maintain and improve our highway system statewide.”
The $14 million project began in February 2020 and included replacement of the existing bridge deck, repair of structural steel, cleaning and painting of all structural steel, resurfacing the bridge approaches, construction of a stormwater management facility, modification of lighting and replacement of a bridge-mounted water line.
“Our customers rely on us for safety and mobility, and our MDOT SHA team works every day to fulfill that expectation and keep our transportation system in a state of good repair,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “In the work we do to repair and preserve our infrastructure, we’re supporting growth and economic opportunities in every Maryland community.”
Pedestrian access was maintained throughout construction. Triton Construction performed the work.
