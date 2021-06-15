CUMBERLAND — Information is being sought in the investigation of a fire early Tuesday that destroyed a motor home parked outside a Barton residence, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
It was 2:21 a.m. when the fire occurred in a 1987 Honey motor home owned by Robert Grant Smith Sr., resulting in a loss estimated at $4,000.
The incident occurred at 18719 Temperance Row, resulting in heat damage from the fire to a nearby residence and a vehicle.
The fire originated in the inside dash of the passenger compartment of the motor home, according to the fire marshal's office. The cause is not yet known.
The Barton Hose Company controlled the fire in about 10 minutes.
Anyone with information is the incident is urged to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.
