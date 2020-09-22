Injured hiker near Oldtown rescued in medevac helicopter hoist

OLDTOWN – Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 5 and area first responders rescued an injured hiker Sunday near a remote hiking trail in Green Ridge State Forest.
State police said the hiker, who was not identified, was injured while hiking the Log Roll Trail.
Rescue crews from Oldtown, District 16 and Paw Paw volunteer fire departments were able to contact with the hiker about 45 minutes after a 911 call for assistance around 8:45 a.m.
Due to the individual’s injuries, terrain and the extrication time, rescue personnel requested the assistance of the helicopter.
Maryland State Police pilots reportedly maneuvered the helicopter into position 200 feet above the rescue crews before a paramedic, medical equipment and the extraction device were lowered into a "very small and challenging opening in a heavily wooded valley," police said.
The trooper paramedic assisted with lifesaving care and patient stabilization before securing the hiker into the rescue device with assistance from fire company personnel.
The paramedic and injured hiker were then hoisted into the aircraft where additional care could be provided. The hiker was flown to UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center for treatment.
