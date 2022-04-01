CUMBERLAND — A Maryland State Police trooper injured in a head-on crash Monday in snowy conditions in Garrett County was released from a Baltimore hospital on Thursday.
Senior Trooper Corey Whetzel was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by state police medevac Trooper 5 following the accident on state Route 495. He was initially treated at UPMC Western Maryland.
"Trooper Whetzel was discharged from the hospital Thursday and he is back home with his family recuperating," Ronald A. Snyder, Maryland State Police public information officer in Pikesville, said Friday.
Whetzel's marked 2016 Ford Explorer collided with a Jeep Wrangler in the Swanton area in whiteout conditions. The operator and sole occupant of the Jeep reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene of the 3 p.m. crash.
A trooper since 2007, Whetzel has been assigned to the McHenry barrack since 2014, Snyder said.
The crash remains under investigation.
