CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police Senior Trooper Corey Whetzel remained a patient Wednesday at a Baltimore hospital where he was flown by medevac helicopter following an on-duty, head-on collision that occurred during whiteout conditions Monday afternoon in Garrett County.
"He's still in the hospital being treated for his injuries," said Ronald A. Snyder, a state police public information officer at Pikesville.
Whetzel suffered serious injuries when his marked 2016 Ford Explorer collided with a Jeep Wrangler on state Route 495 in the Swanton area. The operator and sole occupant of the Jeep reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene.
Whetzel was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland hospital in Cumberland prior to being flown by MSP Trooper 5 medevac helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for further treatment.
His medical condition was not available from the trauma center.
A trooper since 2007, Whetzel has been assigned to the McHenry barrack since 2014, Snyder said.
Police said whiteout conditions factored in the crash that remains under investigation.
Bittinger and Deer Park volunteer fire departments, Bittinger EMS and Southern and Northern Garrett rescue squads responded to the scene upon dispatch at 3:01 p.m. by the Garrett County 911 emergency center. Units were on the scene for three hours.
