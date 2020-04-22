CRESAPTOWN — The death of an inmate remains under investigation after he was found unresponsive in his cell late Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Correctional officers began administering CPR on the inmate, who was in his 40s, about 10:35 a.m., at which time 911 was called.
Arriving paramedics pronounced the inmate dead, according to a DPSCS spokesman.
Initial investigation reportedly gave no indication of foul play, the spokesman said.
The inmate was reportedly serving a lengthy sentence for murder, assault, burglary and weapons offenses.
