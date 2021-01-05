CRESAPTOWN — The death of an inmate at the Western Correctional Institution who was found Sunday night inside his cell remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
It was reportedly during a late-night routine check that correctional officers found the inmate, who was in his 20s, unresponsive in his cell at the maximum-security prison located along U.S. Route 220.
"Officers immediately began CPR and called for medical assistance," said Mark Vernarelli, DPSCS spokesman. "Prison medical staff continued CPR. The local ambulance service arrived and took over life-saving measures, to no avail."
State police are conducting the investigation with the assistance of DPSCS personnel. A cause of death is pending from the State Medical Examiner's Office, Vernarelli said.
